iPhone foldable screen might have 4:3 Ratio

The upcoming iPhone foldable device is said to have a 4:3 screen when unfolded, according to a Weibo leak.

A leaker by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the fold screen of the iPhone will ‘roughly’ have a 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of being a strict 4:3 screen, it will be customized in line with the dimensions of the iPhone. It’s worth noting that 4:3 is the ratio used in the iPad from the start, and it’s also in the latest 9th-generation model. The iPad mini also has the same aspect ratio as the 5th-generation model. The 10th-generation iPad and the 4th-generation recently assumed the 16:23 ratio.

In translation, the leaker said that Apple has a ‘customized 4:3 ratio’ for consistency in external and internal displays. The software is said to be from the iPad lineup. Apple has not revealed the foldable iPhone release date yet.