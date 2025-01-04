iPhone

iPhone lineup gets price cut in China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has discounted several of its flagship products in China to combat a fluctuating market and fierce competition.

From January 4 through 7, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are 400 yuan off, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are 500 yuan off. The iPhone 14 and 13 lineup are up to 300 yuan off. The MacBook Air is 800 yuan off, while the Apple Pencil, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad are also marked down. It’s worth noting that the items are in limited supply- the iPhone models are numbered 29,300, and customers will have to use Alipay and WeChat Pay for the transaction.

Apple does not often make price cuts, especially for its latest iPhone lineup, and usually partners up with Chinese merchants for events and deals. However, competition in China is stiff, with local brands such as Huawei gaining a significant market share.

