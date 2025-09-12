iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories

Despite the MagSafe battery for the iPhone Air being incompatible with other models, it is capable of charging other accessories via the USB-C port. You can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods case, or any small device that can support power delivery through USB at a maximum of 4.5W.

If the MagSafe battery pack has ample charge, you can connect the USB-C cable to an Apple accessory you have, or even any fan powered by a USB. The battery pack for the iPhone Air is available in the United States for $99.

The original battery pack for MagSafe that had a lightning port was not capable of charging small accessories like an Apple Watch or AirPods case in the past, so this is a new take on the battery pack. The older MagSafe battery pack, along with the MagSafe Duo Charger, was discontinued after the annual Apple event when the iPhone 15 was launched.