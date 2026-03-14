iPhone Manufacturing in India Boosted

Production for the iPhone has been boosted by 53% in India during the previous year; they now make a quarter of the devices in India to dodge tariffs in China. The company manufactured 55 million iPhones in India throughout 2025.

Apple manufactures about 220-230 million iPhones worldwide, with India apparently overtaking China as the lead smartphone manufacturer for phones that are shipped to the U.S. Companies are in talks with the government in India about a new set of incentives to boost growth in exports.

Apple manufactures all iPhone 17 models in India, like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The country has manufacturing collaborators such as Tata Electronics, Foxconn, and Pegatron. They also make older models like the iPhone 16 for the export market and domestic sales.

New Delhi officials are currently being pressured to act swiftly to guarantee the country stays cost-competitive.