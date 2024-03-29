iPhone may have Topographic Maps soon

Code found in the iOS beta reveals that Topographic Maps may be coming to the iPhone.

Apple seems to be integrating topographic maps in Apple Maps across several platforms, including visionOS 2, macOS 15, and iOS 18. Topographic maps were first introduced on watchOS 10 and offer points of interest, elevation, contour lines, and trails for hiking and similar outdoor activities for accurate navigation. Support has expanded significantly when topographic maps were released in the US in the US, and now it will be integrated into visionOS, macOS, and iOS.

Only watchOS 10 had the code for topographic maps and lay dormant on macOS and iOS, only being active on visionOS 2, macOS 15, and iOS 18 now, which suggests an expansion. Another report claims that custom route support will be arriving along with topographic maps for Apple Maps. iOS 18 might be revealed at the WWDC event on June 10.