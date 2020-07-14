iPhone owners affected by throttling may receive $25 settlement

Apple has agreed to pay iPhone users who were affected by intentional battery slowdowns to settle the lawsuit.

The US class action lawsuit involving Apple has recently concluded, with the Cupertino-based company agreeing to pay between $310M to $510M to affected users.

Apple has been accused of secretly throttling older iPhone models thru its battery, hence the name ‘Batterygate’. As a solution, Apple will be paying anywhere between $310 million to $510 million, depending on the number of submitted claims.

Those who own an iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7 Plus, 7, and models that have iOS 10.2.1 or later and live in the US may be eligible for the claim. Furthermore, those who own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus models that have iOS 11.2 or later prior before December 21, 2017 may also file for a claim.

Apply to receive the settlement at the USDC website and input your iPhone’s serial number.