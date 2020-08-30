iPhone owners have a higher chance of getting dates, according to study

A recent study showed how iPhone users are deemed more attractive to popular dating apps compared to Android owners.

AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone owners were 76% more attractive when they displayed those devices on their profiles. CompareMyMobile analyzed more than 50,000 dating app ‘swipes and matches’ and created similar profiles, with the only difference being the brand that appeared.

An iPhone on the photo improved the profile’s chance of being swiped right by up to 76%. AirPods were a respectable 41% while Apple Watch garnered 61%. In the Android front, a Samsung branded phone received a 19% increase. All others decreased matches by up to 30%.

The worst brand to show was a Blackberry- it dropped the profile’s chance of being matched by 74 percent. The tech displayed was also different per country- London preferred the iPhone 11 while New York chose Apple AirPods.

CompareMyMobile’s methodology is based on 50,000 swipes in 15 major cities.