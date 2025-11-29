iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally

The knitted iPhone Pocket, a limited edition accessory made for carrying an iPhone around, has sold out worldwide.

The accessory was on the Apple online store since November 14, Friday for customers in France, Italy, Singapore, Japan, China, the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea. It was available in long or short sizes, with long ones coming in the colors Cinnamon, Black, and Sapphire, while the short sizes in Purple, Peacock, Cinnamon, Sapphire, Black, Pink, Lemon, and Mandarin.

The iPhone Pocket was a collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE, a famous fashion brand in Japan. The design is versatile where you can stretch the accessory to fit more items in the accessory or take a peek at your screen, and fully enclose your iPhone. You can wear the accessory on yourself, tie it to a bag, or simply hold the iPhone Pocket.

Since it is a limited edition product, it is uncertain if Apple will be restocking the inventory of the accessory after selling out globally. The pricing for the accessory in the United States was between $149.95 – $229.95.