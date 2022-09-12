iPhone price markups seen in Non-US and China regions

Apple announced during its ‘Far Out’ event that it will be keeping the price of the iPhone 14 the same as its predecessor. However, it’s revealed that the non-raise only applies in China and the United States.

Rumors and predictions were made about the iPhone 14 lineup costing $100 more than the iPhone 13 models before the September 7 event.

Apple surprised everyone by saying that they would keep the price range for the new flagship phones at the same level. CNBC reports that the original rumors were somewhat accurate, but was only seemingly true for China and US markets.

UK consumers get an increase of $80, while those in Japan saw an increase of $146. In Germany and Australia, the price increase was $100 and $33, respectively.

China prices were mostly the same. Apple CEO Tim Cook did mention that the increase were ‘foreign exchange headwinds’, which could be due to the USD’s strong performance.