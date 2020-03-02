iPhone production is not likely to improve this year due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world with a surprise. It is not only the people who are affected by the virus. The virus is also affecting some of the major tech giants across the globe. Over the past few weeks since the outbreak, Apple’s iPhone production has slowed down.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who is an Apple Analyst, says that Apple’s iPhone’s production will not increase until the second quarter of 2020. According to the latest news, one of the main reasons for this is the decrease in the iPhone camera lens shipments from Apple’s supplier, Genius Electronic Optical. Kuo also added that there is still some lens inventory remaining, which they will use to produce the phones. However, the significant production will resume in May 2020.

But there’s more to the rumors, and they don’t look good for Apple productions. According to Reuters, LG Innotek has also shut down its factory in Gumi, South Korea, on Sunday. This factory shutdown due to a confirmed Coronavirus case in the factory. As the factory supplies a large number of camera modules for the iPhone, it is thus another hindrance in the production of the Apple iPhone in large numbers shortly. The factory will remain closed until Monday, but there is no word on when it will open again.

Sales of Apple stores in China and other affected areas have also decreased the sales in the past few weeks. Apple has a plan to launch its new iPhone model by the end of March 2020; however, seen the outbreak, there are reports which say that the event may not happen at all.