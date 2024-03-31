iPhone

iPhone RCS support coming in ‘Fall of 2024’

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone RCS Support

Google has recently revealed when support for RCS messaging on the iPhone goes live.

Apple first announced support for Rich Communication Services messaging standard for the iPhone in November, and claims that the platform will arrive ‘later in 2024’. In a new revamped section in the Google Messages page, the company revealed that RCS on the iPhone will be supported in ‘fall of 2024’. This will likely be integrated in iOS 18.1 when it goes live in September. iOS 18 will go through the beta phase in June and released a few months after.

RCS will bring improvements in messages between an Android smartphone and iPhone, including Wi-Fi messaging, read receipts, typing indicators, audio messages, and higher resolution videos and photos. It’s worth noting that iMessages already support these and other 3rd party apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. RCS will also bring green bubbles within Messages.

