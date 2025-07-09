iPhone

iPhone Sales in China Climb

By Samantha Wiley
New market research data shows that the iPhone is becoming more popular in China.

In a Counterpoint Research report, iPhone sales have increased in China to break the steady decline. In mainland China, sales between April 1 to June 22 this year have grown by eight percent. It’s worth noting that it’s the first increase this year after repeated slumps since Q1 of 2023. The reason for the growth are aggressive pricing in May ahead of the 618 shopping event in the country. Furthermore, Apple filed for the national subsidy program in smartphone purchases.

E-commerce shops in China typically offer heavy discounts, and this time they slashed prices off the iPhone 16 lineup by as much as $351 off. Apple also increased older iPhone model trade-in credits for additional incentives. Competitors Huawei and Vivo topped the sales leaderboard with a 12% increase and 9% decline, respectively. Apple placed in third.

