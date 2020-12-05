Apple sold half as many iPhones as Samsung phones

The South Korean giant Samsung sold twice as many phones as Apple in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020. The whole smartphone industry saw a dip in sales as people upgraded less this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Being at home does not require the best of the best phone battery life but more importantly a proper desktop or laptop or even tablets in some cases. Of course, some people require the latest smartphones for their work regardless of working from home or from the office but the majority of them do not. As a result, smartphone sales have been slightly lackluster this year.

Strong iPhone 12 sales expected in Q4 2020

Apple held the fourth position in global smartphone sales in the third quarter of 2020. Of course, the lack of new iPhones releasing in the usual month of September was also a reason for lower sales. The fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 will very likely see Apple jump to the third position or record higher sales as new iPhones are now on sale.

Apple unveils four new iPhone 12 models

Samsung releases a plethora of phones every year so as to serve users of every budget segment. The company released its flagship phones this year – the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also, for BTS fans, the company released a BTS Edition of the Galaxy S20 Plus – a premium phone for the fans. On the other hand, for people for a budget phone with flagship level internals, the company released the Galaxy FE which has turned out to be a popular model.

Apple has released the iPhone 12 Mini for $729, the iPhone 12 for $829, the iPhone 12 Pro for $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1099. The company also released the iPhone SE (second generation) in March for $399 to capture the budget segment.