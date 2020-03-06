'iPhone SE 2' Has Entered the Final Production Verification Stage

According to the industry sources, the latest and the rumored iPhone SE 2 is now in its final stage of production verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China.

iPhone SE 2

Apple will soon announce the new entry-level iPhone, which they will call it “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9”. According to the resources, this device will resemble the iPhone 8, with the Touch ID home button and a smaller 4.7-inch LCD screen.

It will have a faster A13 chip. It will also have a 3GB RAM. The price that the users can expect to pay for this model will be around $399. The new model will likely to have 64GB of storage in its USA models.

In February 2020, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple had plans to release the iPhone in March 2020. Several reports told that the launch was by the end of March 2020, but it seems due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date for iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 might be delayed.

However, the rumors are that if Apple announces the low-cost iPhone by the end of March 2020, it will be a limited initial supply. The full capacity of production will resume only in the second quarter when the Apple suppliers resume normal operations.