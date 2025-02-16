iPhone

iPhone SE 4 “Coming Soon” in product listing

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

The Special Edition, 4th generation iPhone has been found in a product listing with a page that offers no other information apart from the written text “Coming Soon” which was revealed by a retailer in French Electronics called Boulanger, and published in Numerama, a French website for news regarding technology. No information nor specific details were shown on the page, and it’s unclear whether the page has been created because of the new iPhone or its was simply aligned with rumors.

This suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will be released soon. Mark Gurman hints that the release date may have been moved, as he stated it was supposed to be this week but followed through with a statement that the new iPhone SE will announced around next week. Specs for the rumored iPhone SE include a Face ID, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, the 5G Modem designed by Apple and A18 Chip, an 8GB RAM, and 48MP rear camera.

iPhone SE 4
