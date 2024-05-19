iPhone

iPhone SE 4 expected release date

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

Two years have passed since the release of the third generation of the iPhone SE. Rumors are now surfacing about the making of a new model.

The latest news is that Apple is planning to roll out a new iPhone SE similar to the style of the base model iPhone 14. If the rumor is true, the iPhone SE will gain a FACE ID feature and a notch as an alternative to the home button as well as a touch ID. More features that might be expected from the iPhone SE include a USB-C port and an action button- an iPhone 15 Pro feature that allows for configurations. It also comes with a much bigger 6.1-inch display instead of 4.7 inches from earlier models. The latest iPhone SE will also stay as an affordable choice in the iPhone cast. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to make its debut in the spring of 2025.

