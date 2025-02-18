iPhone SE 4 might be renamed

The upcoming iPhone SE model might be having a rebrand when it debuts, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

The budget iPhone may not have the same name as its predecessors, which boosts rumors that the SE brand will be renamed. In the latest Power On newsletter, the analyst said that Tim Cook posted about a ‘new product’ launching on February 19. Furthermore, the Apple CEO said it will be ‘the newest member of the family’. The phrasing, as per Gurman, is believed to be a repositioning of the device as a new addition rather than a refresh.

Leakers mentioned before that the SE model will be dubbed iPhone 16E, with several variations possible. The device is believed to have the A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, the Action Button, Face ID, and a 6.1 inch OLED screen, among others. The device might be unveiled during the next press release.