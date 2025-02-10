iPhone SE 4 might debut on February 14

The next iPhone SE model might be announced on Valentine’s Day this year.

A new report claims that Apple is gearing up for the iPhone SE 4 and intends to reveal the budget iPhone to the public on February 14. Bloomberg mentioned that the next SE model might be released ‘as early as next week’, which means the soonest possible time is now until February 14. Pre-orders are expected to go live, and shipment will be carried out by February’s end. However, there isn’t anything rumored for the launch of the M4 MacBook Air.

The iPhone SE 4 might have the hardware to support Apple Intelligence and will look similar to the iPhone 14, albeit with only a single rear camera lens. It might be the first to have Apple’s in-house modem which will replace Qualcomm’s, and will have USB-C, the A18 chip, and Face ID. Apple has not announced anything yet.