iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM

The upcoming iPhone 4 SE might have 8GB of RAM to accommodate Apple Intelligence, as per Mark Gurman.

The iPhone 4 SE is believed to launch next year, and rumors have begun to surface regarding its appearance and specifications. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro models have Apple Intelligence support due to an 8GB RAM hardware requirement, which means the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 will miss out on the generative AI features. After the iPhone 16 lineup launches in September, Apple is slated to launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, and Gurman said that the SE model ‘will have Apple Intelligence.’

The next iPhone SE might have Face ID replacing Touch ID, an Action button, a USB-C port, a design similar to the iPhone 14, a 5G modem, the A18 chip, and an all-screen appearance. It also might have an OLED 6.06-inch display.