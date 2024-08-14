iPhone

iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

The upcoming iPhone 4 SE might have 8GB of RAM to accommodate Apple Intelligence, as per Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

The iPhone 4 SE is believed to launch next year, and rumors have begun to surface regarding its appearance and specifications. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro models have Apple Intelligence support due to an 8GB RAM hardware requirement, which means the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 will miss out on the generative AI features. After the iPhone 16 lineup launches in September, Apple is slated to launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, and Gurman said that the SE model ‘will have Apple Intelligence.’

iPhone SE 4

The next iPhone SE might have Face ID replacing Touch ID, an Action button, a USB-C port, a design similar to the iPhone 14, a 5G modem, the A18 chip, and an all-screen appearance. It also might have an OLED 6.06-inch display.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker Solix C1000
The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok adds new group chat feature
1 Min Read
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 lineup launched
1 Min Read
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
New beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple aims for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expansion
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Upcoming iPhone 17 Slim dubbed ‘iPhone Air’
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence fees might arrive in 2027
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Second generation Apple Vision Pro in the works
1 Min Read
Toy Story 5
Old Apple face used in upcoming ‘Toy Story 5’ video
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?