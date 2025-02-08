iPhone

iPhone SE 4 slated to debut soon

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

The next iPhone SE model is believed to launch in February soon, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple might not have an event for the iPhone SE 4, but rather a press release to announce the new model. As for the new features, rumors claim that the latest SE model will be thinner and won’t have the Touch ID button. In addition, the device will adopt the iPhone 14 in terms of design. If this is true, then the iPhone SE 3 will be the last to use Touch ID for the iPhone series. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to show the new in-house modem, and although it’s not at the same level as its competitor, this marks Apple’s intent to become independent.

iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 will have a USB-C port, 8GB of RAM, and A18 for Apple Intelligence. Gurman said the device will debut as soon as February 11.

