iPhone

iPhone SE 4 source code revealed

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

A recent leak shows a source code pertaining to the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Advertisements

Evan Blass shared an image via a private post on social media with the tag ‘iPhone SE 4’. There were rumors that the SE device would be renamed ‘iPhone 16E’, but the name could change depending on Apple’s announcement. The leaker also had an image of the device, and it showed a Dynamic Island instead of a planned notch. It’s worth noting that Dynamic Island is on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 lineup, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone SE 4

It’s believed that the upcoming iPhone SE will adopt a similar design as the iPhone 16, USB-C, a 48MP camera, 8GB of RAM, the A-series chip, a 6.1 inch OLED display, and an in-house 5G modem. Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will debut the iPhone SE 4 around April or March, which was the same launch date as its predecessors.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Beats Pill
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reveals images of new store in China
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Minor tvOS 18.2.1 update rolled out for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple
Synchrony and Apple collaborate to provide installment payments
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $14 Off
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
Upcoming M3 iPad Air leaks online
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok returns in the US
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs might conclude partnership early
1 Min Read
Trump's Inauguration
Tim Cook will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration
1 Min Read
iPhones
Apple continues 0% interest for iPhones In Canada
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?