iPhone SE 4 source code revealed

A recent leak shows a source code pertaining to the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Evan Blass shared an image via a private post on social media with the tag ‘iPhone SE 4’. There were rumors that the SE device would be renamed ‘iPhone 16E’, but the name could change depending on Apple’s announcement. The leaker also had an image of the device, and it showed a Dynamic Island instead of a planned notch. It’s worth noting that Dynamic Island is on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 lineup, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

It’s believed that the upcoming iPhone SE will adopt a similar design as the iPhone 16, USB-C, a 48MP camera, 8GB of RAM, the A-series chip, a 6.1 inch OLED display, and an in-house 5G modem. Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will debut the iPhone SE 4 around April or March, which was the same launch date as its predecessors.