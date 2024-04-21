iPhone SE 4 specifications leaked online

An online leak shows the hardware specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

A leaker by the handle Nguyen Phi Hung recently went online and revealed the supposed details for the iPhone SE 4, claiming that the new model will have AI photography. Currently, machine learning is handled by the smartphone and the term could be a reference to the technology instead of a new addition. Hung also said that the 4th generation iPhone SE will look similar to the iPhone 13 and not the iPhone 14. The X post claims that the weight and size are 166 grams and 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8 mm, respectively, and that the phone will have a 7000 series aluminum alloy shell.

iPhone SE 4 rumored specifications:

– Size and weight: 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, 166g

– Appearance: 7000 series aluminium alloy, right-angled frame, front and rear glass (no Ceramic Shield). Front looks like iPhone 13, with Face ID support; back looks like Xr, with one camera. — Nguyen Phi Hung (@negativeonehero) April 7, 2024

Other details in the leak include non-night mode support, although there will be a 1080p cinematic mode. Rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will launch in 2025.