iPhone SE 4 to debut first 5G modem designed by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

Jeff Pu, analyst of Apple supply chain companies  states in a report that the iPhone SE 4 planned to release next year is anticipated to be the first to receive the company’s in-house 5G modem. 

This week’s research note with an investment firm in Hong Kong, Haitong International Securities, states that Apple will star rolling out the custom 5G modem with the iPhone SE 4. Pu adds that it will be followed through by the Apple-designed chip for WiFi 7 in the iPhone 17 Pro which will launch on the second half of next year, meaning that the iPhone 17 models will have Apple-made chips which was stated in a past forecast by Pu.

iPhone SE 4

These reports made by Pu match with Kuo’s predictions recently on Apple’s wifi chips and 5G. Apple is transitioning to making their own Wi-Fi and modem chip technology, gaining more control and potentially reducing third-party dependency and costs.

