iPhone SE 4 to have a Sub-$500 price tag

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is believed to have a price tag that’s below $500, according to an online leak.

The X post, coming from a leaker by the handle of ‘Revegnus’, claims that the fourth generation iPhone SE will have a $429 price tag or higher by 10%, with Apple’s intention of keeping the price under the $500 mark. The Information reported last week that Apple planned to release a refreshed iPhone SE in 2025 as a cheaper option to the other iPhone models. It’s believed that the design will be similar to the iPhone 14, including the display notch and Face ID replacing the Home button and Touch ID.

iPhone SE 4

Other rumors say that the 4th generation iPhone SE will have an OLED display and a size increase to 6.1 inches. The Action button and USB-C are believed to be coming as well. The last iPhone SE launched in March 2022.

