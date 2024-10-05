iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem

The next iPhone SE is shaping up to be ‘quite ambitious’, with an Apple-designed 5G modem that has several functions.

An online report claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have an in-house 5G modem with GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi capabilities. Furthermore, the report said that the upcoming SE model will be fitted with the A18 chip, which is currently in every iPhone 16 device. It’s worth noting that the A18 chip will allow the SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence.

The Apple 5G modem is labeled ‘Centauri’ and might be more than just a modem component. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple has a modem in development in line with a wireless chip with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and it won’t be integrated until ‘a later date’, thereby casting doubt on the report. It’s believed that the iPhone SE 4 will have Face ID, a 6.1 inch OLED screen, and a design similar to the iPhone 14.