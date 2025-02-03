iPhone

iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

Ross Young, display analyst, reported that the new iPhone SE 4 will come with a notch instead of a Dynamic Island, which goes against a prior leak that stated that it will be the other way around. Evan Blass, a leaker, supplied images showing the new iPhone featuring the Dynamic Island instead of the notch, in line with a sketchy leak that surfaced around February last year.

On the other hand, most rumors suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone 14, acquiring its style and featuring a notch. So if Apple will be using the iPhone 14’s body, then the notch will be a decision that makes sense to use. The release of the iPhone SE 4 will phase out the Touch ID and the iPhones will now be equipped with Face ID. Moreover, it is expected to come with the A17 Pro Chip with support for Apple Intelligence and a 6.1-inch display. Rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be unveiled in spring this year, around April.

iPhone SE 4
TAGGED:
