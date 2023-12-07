iPhone

iPhone SE 4 will be outfitted with iPhone 14 battery

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone SE 4

There’s a rumor circulating online that the next iPhone SE 4 will have the iPhone 14’s battery component.

Device ID D59, otherwise known as iPhone SE 4 is believed to have the same battery as the iPhone 14. Upcoming iPhone SE prototypes are seen using lithium-ion batteries with the model name A2863, which Apple has used before. Internal documentation also aligns with this. If this is the case, then the battery will be an improved version of the iPhone SE 3 and an increase of 1250 mAh.

iPhone SE 4

Apple picked the A2863 battery for the iPhone SE 4, which means it’s part of Apple’s cost-cutting measures. There’s reason to believe that Apple is developing a new type of battery for the iPhone 16, but it looks like it won’t be used on the budget iPhone models. The details are pre-production which means Apple might change it down the line.

