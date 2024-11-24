iPhone SE 4 with Apple-designed 5G modem anticipated to release by March 2025

Tom O’Malley, Barclays analyst, and his co-workers recently made a trip to Asia to meet up with electronic suppliers and manufacturers, with a key outcome being the confirmation that a 4th generation iPhone SE equipped with Apple’s 5G modem chip is set to be released around March next year.

Advertisements

This matches up with what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported, and the timeframe indicates that the iPhone SE fourth-generation will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2025, in the same month as the current model which was released 2 years ago. The new iPhone SE will have a similar look to the iPhone 14 and will feature a display measuring 6.1 inches with OLED technology, an A-series chip that’s newer, FaceID, USB-C Port, 48MP rear camera, and 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence and the new 5G modem chip designed by Appl, which the company has been working on for the past 6 years.