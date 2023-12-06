iPhone SE added to Vintage list

Apple has officially put the first-generation iPhone SE to its list of Vintage products.

The iPhone SE first came out in 2016, and today marks the seventh year after launch. Apple sold the unit until 2018, making it five years since it last appeared on shelves. With this in mind, the iPhone SE is considered vintage as five years have passed, and obsolete as the product has passed the seven-year mark.

The iPhone SE lineup has evolved beyond the first, and the budget verison has Touch ID and others. The latest is the iPhone SE 3 which launched in 2022. It’s worth noting that products on the Vintage list can no longer be repaired through official channels on Authorized Service Providers and Apple. The only exception is when there are still parts available. The 2nd-generation iPad Pro is also given the Vintage treatment alongside the Mickey Solo 3 headphones.