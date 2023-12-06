iPhone

iPhone SE added to Vintage list

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone SE

Apple has officially put the first-generation iPhone SE to its list of Vintage products.

The iPhone SE first came out in 2016, and today marks the seventh year after launch. Apple sold the unit until 2018, making it five years since it last appeared on shelves. With this in mind, the iPhone SE is considered vintage as five years have passed, and obsolete as the product has passed the seven-year mark.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE lineup has evolved beyond the first, and the budget verison has Touch ID and others. The latest is the iPhone SE 3 which launched in 2022. It’s worth noting that products on the Vintage list can no longer be repaired through official channels on Authorized Service Providers and Apple. The only exception is when there are still parts available. The 2nd-generation iPad Pro is also given the Vintage treatment alongside the Mickey Solo 3 headphones.

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air 2024
The M3 MacBook Air Models are Expected to Arrive in March 2024
3 Min Read
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank is 26% Off
1 Min Read
Stray
‘Stray’ comes to Apple Silicon macs
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles
1 Min Read
AirPods
The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook-Instagram Messenger Chat Link
Meta to end Facebook-Instagram messenger chat link in December
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix ‘Completely Satisfied’ in password sharing crackdown pace
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify fires more than 1,000 employees
1 Min Read
HUANUO Portable Lap Laptop Desk
Get a Premium Portable Lap Laptop Desk at 25% Off
1 Min Read
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2 come with security updates
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Action Button
Force sensor might arrive on iPhone 16 Action Button
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Chase potential partner for Apple Card
1 Min Read
Lost your password?