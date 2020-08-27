iPhone SE ‘assembled in India’ available for local market

Indian customers buying the 2nd gen iPhone SE will get smartphones assembled in their own country.

Apple mentioned that the iPhone SE has the company’s most powerful chip at a popular size and at an affordable price. The company further states that the smartphone will be made in India for local customers.

As reported by Times of India, the phone will be assembled in Winstron’s Bengalaru factory, the same location where the iPhone 6s and first-gen iPhone SE are being made. Winstron could also be tasked in assembling the iPhone 12 in 2021 as well.

Foxconn and Winstron have been pushing production outside China since the US-China trade war began. Foxconn mentioned that China being the hub for production ‘are done’ and intends to invest $1 billion for expansions into India and Vietnam. Currently, the manufacturer has put India in charge of assembling iPhone XR and iPhone 11 models.

Reuters reports that Pegatron and Foxconn are currently looking into building iPhone assembly plants in Mexico.