iPhone SE contributes to June iPhone sales and upgrades

Apple’s budget smartphone offered a significant boost during the June quarter sales.

CIRP data has revealed that the iPhone SE refresh was one of the top choices in terms of iPhone sales during the June quarter. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 made up 65% of all purchases while the SE model garnered a respectable 19 percent. CIRP states that while the iPhone SE didn’t replace the demand for the current flagship models it took up the sales of the older iPhones.

Josh Lowitz, co-founder and partner of CIRP suggested that the iPhone SE’s success was mainly due to its lower price point. Furthermore, he said that the model has all but replaced older units such as the iPhone 8.

Mike Levin, co-founder and CIRP partner explained that iPhone 5,6 and 7 users naturally sought the iPhone SE even when there were newer versions- in this case, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and even the 8 Plus and 8.