iPhone shipments in China drop by 9% in Q1 2025

iPhone shipments in China have dropped 9 percent in the first quarter of 2025, as per a report from IDC.

Advertisements

The IDC said that iPhone shipments declined to 9.8 million units, with Apple holding a 13.7% market share compared to the 17.4% market share it had in 2024. The Cupertino-based company’s flagship phone seems not to be doing well as it’s experiencing a 7-streak decline. However, local vendors seem to be thriving, with Xiaomi experiencing a 40% climb to 13.3 million units. Huawei was second, with an 18% market share and a rise of 12.9 million units from 11.7 million. The industry overall saw an increase of 3.3% in this regard.

The research firm said that Apple was unable to capitalize on the government subsidies in 2025 due to ‘premium pricing’, which led to the growth in Q1 for the other companies.