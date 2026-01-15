iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage

Verizon is going through a significant outage in the United States. Customers have reported problems with the network through Downdetector, along with complaints on social media platforms across Reddit.

Users of the iPhone and other services offered by Verizon cannot be used because of the outage, and an SOS message appears in the status bar of iPhone users. Furthermore, these users are unable to send text messages, use LTE and 5G data, and make calls.

Verizon has acknowledged the outage and is currently working on a solution. T-Mobile and AT&T users may also be affected. The SOS bar only appears in the status bar of an iPhone if it is not connected to a cellular network, but you can still make emergency calls with the use of other carrier networks. As of now, Verizon is still investigating what caused the problem, with a promise of updates when the outage issue has been resolved.