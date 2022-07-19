iPhone survives being underwater for seven hours

A Reddit post claims that an iPhone survived a dunk in the ocean for seven hours.

A user named Van_D00m mentioned that his phone took a dive in the English Channel while he was paddleboarding. After 7 hours, the tide went out and the phone made it back to the user’s hands. Van_D00m said that he tracked the smartphone and discovered that it had no significant damage after being in the water for that long.

The timescale mentioned that the iPhone went under for around 5-7 hours, and the post itself was a bit unclear. It’s believed that the Find My network began working when he said that ‘it turned itself back on’.

The iPhone is rated splash resistant but there are several news articles saying how the device survives being underwater for periods of time. However, the exact model of the iPhone and details of the event has not been disclosed.