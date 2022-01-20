iPhone takes ‘Most Popular Smartphone’ spot in Q4 2021

Research firm Canalys published a report that saw the iPhone taking the top spot in smartphone shipment for Q4 2021.

The iPhone made up around 22%, or roughly a fifth of all smartphone sales, with a strong demand for Apple’s latest flagship lineup, the iPhone 13. The firm also said that Apple enjoyed robust performance in China.

Apple overtook Samsung for the first place, who was the number 1 smartphone vendor in Q3 2021. The South Korean company only fell by about 2 percent, while Xiaomi took the third spot and retained its position with 12% smartphone shipment.

In the bigger picture, the smartphone industry grew by one percent globally, which was less than anticipated due to supply chain issues. Canalys said that it might take a while for manufacturers to get up to speed to meet demand, and that bottlenecks are expected to remain until the 2nd half of 2022.