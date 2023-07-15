iPhone Tap to Pay arrives in the UK

Apple’s Tap to Pay service is now available for businesses in the UK.

Tap to Pay was initially launched in 2022 for US Apple Stores. Since then, the payment service has steadily expanded to other regions, with Australia being the latest to get it this year. Today, businesses in the United Kingdom can now offer contactless payment to their customers via iPhones, eliminating the need for specialized hardware such as NFC readers and cards.

Apple Pay and Apple Wallet VP Jennifer Bailey said that the company is thrilled to bring the service to merchants across the UK and offer a secure, private, and easy way to accept contactless payments using the iPhone. Bailey further mentioned that small and medium-sized businesses can grow their business further using the technology.

UK businesses can register for access by adding Tap to Pay into their payment option and integrating the app into their systems.