iPhone ‘Tap to Pay’ feature launches

iPhone users will soon be able to complete Apple Pay and similar contactless payments on their devices.

Apple announces the ‘Tap to Pay’ feature, which will allow consumers to pay using their credit cards and digital wallets without the need for additional hardware or equipment. Apple VP of Apple Wallet and Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey said that the feature will give businesses an easy, private and secure contactless payment method and unlock new checkout experiences via the iPhone.

Bailey added that soon, businesses of all sizes can accept contactless payments and grow their company. Tap to Pay will not need a payment terminal; app developers can integrate the technology in their iOS apps for it to work.

‘Tap to Pay’ is set to launch this year and will be limited to merchants in the US. Currently, Apple is working with Stripe to bring the technology and develop a new payment app.