iPhone Tap-to-Pay launches in Japan

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Tap-to-Pay

Japan is the next country to get the Tap to Pay service for large retailers, small merchants, and independent sellers.

Tap to Pay first launched in 2022 in the US and enabled iPhones to act as POS machines for Apple Pay, digital wallets, and contactless debit and credit card payments. Every transaction is encrypted, with Apple not having any data in regards to the buyer and purchase. With Tap to Pay, a POS or credit card machine is no longer needed for the technology to work and to acknowledge a purchase.

iPhone Tap-to-Pay

The service uses NFC technology for contactless payments and supports PIN entry with accessibility options. Tap to Pay requires the merchant or seller to have an iPhone XS or later and works through normal Apple Pay processes. Simply open the app, enter the sale information, and show the iPhone to the buyer. Japan is the ninth region to have Tap to Pay.

