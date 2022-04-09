iPhone Tap to Pay to arrive on the Adyen platform

Financial platform Adyen is looking to supply its business partners with the Tap to Pay option this 2022.

Following the unveiling of Tap to Pay and Stripe’s closed beta testing, Adyen is now announcing that the Apple technology will be incorporated to allow Adyen users to provide Tap to Pay options for their customers.

Tap to Pay is an easy and convenient technology where businesses and entrepreneurs can accept contactless payments without the need for a point of sale equipment. All they need is an iPhone that has the feature to complete a financial transaction.

Adyen COO Kamran Zaki said that customers are now looking for mobile payment solutions that are more affordable and reliable. As businesses equip their employees with iPhones, Tap to Pay is a streamlined product for an easier checkout process.

Adyen is also said to collaborate with commerce firms and enterprises such as NewStore and Lightspeed Commerce.