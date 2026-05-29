iPhone

iPhone Ultra Dealing With Issues

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Ultra Dealing With Issues

The Foldable iPhone is reportedly encountering issues in mass production yield during the pre-assembly phase. The company’s struggles are not associated with the reliability of the hinge; the issue lies in the SMT, or the surface-mount technology.


The hinge of the foldable iPhone has been facing consistent issues, resulting in the product failing to meet quality control standards at Apple under high-frequency closing and opening that are prolonged.

iPhone Ultra Dealing With Issues

Apple is a month or two behind as they are chasing a release date in the fall of this year. The exact problem is unknown, but an image has surfaced in many supply chain sources over the past few weeks. Apple is still looking to push through with the release in the fall, premiering the device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

The device is expected to feature the A20 chip, a 5.5-inch cover display, and a 7.8-inch inner display.


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