iPhone

iPhone Ultra to Be Most Repairable Foldable Device

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Ultra to Be Most Repairable Foldable Device

The design report for the foldable iPhone states that the internal design of the device is going to turn it into the easiest to disassemble and repair in its class.


The internal components are described as elegant and logical without the hard ribbon cable routing that usually makes disassembling foldable devices difficult. Many design details, such as the volume button, will be moved to the top edge of the phone. The internal build of the device features an innovative design that is stacked, and space is almost entirely made up of the battery and display.

iPhone Ultra to Be Most Repairable Foldable Device

The device is expected to have the biggest battery to be used for an iPhone and will have a price tag of around $2,000. Plus, it will only be available in eSIM. Apple is expected to release the foldable iPhone later this year with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models.


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