iPhone Ultra to Come in Two Colors

The foldable iPhone by Apple is expected to receive the Ultra branding, turning into the iPhone Ultra. It is reported that the device will only be shipping in two colors, with an intentional choice of avoiding vibrant and bold colors.

White is the only confirmed color at this time, as the second colorway has not been revealed yet. Supply chain sources give new information with an indigo color similar to the deep blue finish of the iPhone 17 Pro and a white and classic silver color.

The limited color options might have been the consequence of the constrained production of the device, with the challenges in ramp-up and yield, which could result in shaky shipments until next year and possible shortages until the end of this year.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro Models in September this year, with an announcement of the iPhone Ultra happening at the same time.