iPhone upgrade program now includes iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has updated its iPhone Upgrade Program today to include the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone mini. Both smartphones are expected to become available to customers November 6.

New and existing members can request for an upgrade by going to the Apple Store app, follow the pre-approval steps as outlined, and if successful get their new phones come Friday.

The pre-approval process is relatively quick and easy, with the most important steps being choosing the iPhone they want, the carrier they’re with and the loan approval and terms.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini begin November 6 at 5am Pacific Time, and should begin arriving on stores and buyer doorsteps November 13. The upgrade program puts the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $45.79 monthly and the iPhone 12 mini at $29.12 monthly.

It’s recommended that those who are interested in buying an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini wait for the exact opening time of preorder as supplies may be limited.