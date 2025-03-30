iPhone users can set WhatsApp as default messaging and call app

Popular messaging and call app WhatsApp can now be set as the default app for messages and calls.

Advertisements

The latest iOS app update will make WhatsApp appear when iPhone users bring up the Calling and Messaging options in the Settings page. Apple introduced a new feature that allowed users to set their default apps in iOS 18.2 and said this functionality would be heading to the EU. When it came out, the feature was rolled out to all iPhone users around the globe. When set as the default, the device opens WhatsApp when it detects a message or incoming call instead of Messages and Phone.

The newest version of WhatsApp for iOS is set at 25.8.74, and iPhone users can download the update on the App Store to access the new feature. When in the Contacts app, tapping a profile to send a message or call automatically opens WhatsApp.