iPhone

iPhone Users in Brazil might be able to download Fortnite

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

Installing the popular game Fortnite for iPhone might be possible for those in Brazil.

Apple was ordered by Brazil to allow sideloading or face a heavy penalty. Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced on social media that they will be bringing the game to the country once sideloading is permitted. The Brazilian government gave the Cupertino-based company a 90-day deadline, and Epic said that its game will be available to download and install starting in the month of July. Apple has been dealing with the regulators to combat antitrust claims for the App Store since 2022, and it’s only now that Apple is forced to change its App Store rules.

Fortnite

The EU first began forcing Apple to allow sideloading and third-party marketplaces, as well as implement USB-C charging for all device manufacturers. Brazil’s effort is similar to this end. Apple intends to appeal the ruling to halt the demands.

