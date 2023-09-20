iPhone with 2-Nanometer chips could arrive in 2026

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the next-generation 2-nanometer chip for the iPhone might be coming in 2026.

In a Medium post, Kuo said that Apple will likely adopt the 2-nm chip production technology for the iPhone in 2026 at the earliest. In hindsight, the iPhone 15 has the 3-nanometer chip in the iPhone 15 Pro for improved efficiency and performance aspects. This is mostly due to the chip having greater transistor density.

If the forecast is true, then the 2-nm chip will follow the 5-nm chip’s use case from 2020 through 2022 for the A14, A15, and A16 chips. The 2-nm chip will then be in use for around three years from 2026 to 2029 after the 3-nm chip is for the A17, A18, and A19 processors. The 2-nanometer chip reduces dimensions in chip manufacture and density in transistors.

Kuo believes that TSMC is at the forefront of this transition and has worked with ARM for the process.