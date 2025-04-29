iPhone with USB-C might have stage manager feature on iOS 19

An online leak reveals that iPhones with a USB-C port might gain support for Stage Manager.

In the post, a leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ revealed that the feature would have a limited form of Stage Manager. When the iPhone is connected to an external display via USB-C, the interface will turn into something that resembles Stage Manager, and there can be multiple apps appearing on-screen. Majin Bu mentioned that it might not be as robust as Stage Manager on the iPad. The USB-C port began appearing on the iPhone 15 lineup and later.

Currently, the iPhone 15 and later can cast their screens, but that’s all there is to it. iOS 19 is expected to be revealed during this year’s WWDC, and a public release will go live in September. Competitors like Samsung have a similar function called the DeX on their Galaxy models.