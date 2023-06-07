iPhone X and iPhone 8 won’t have iOS 17 support

Apple mentioned that the upcoming iOS 17 may not be installed on iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices.

iOS 17 will require an iPhone XS model or newer, according to Apple during the WWDC 2023. The iPhone XS launched in 2018, which means that all devices released in the last five years will still be able to update to the latest operating system. AirDrop and NFC updates are in full force here, with support for AirDrop, NameDrop, SharePlay, AirPlay on the list.

Sharing content and collaboration take a significant chunk of the update, with AirTag sharing and passkeys and CarPlay Shareplay announced. User customizations, health, and privacy have also been given makeovers as well.

It’s expected that iOS 17 will launch in September this year to the public, a few days before the release of the iPhone 15. Those interested can check Apple’s official feature compatibilities website to see if they can update their devices.