iPhone

iPhone X Story To Likely Repeat with Foldable iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone X Story To Likely Repeat with Foldable iPhone

A repeat of the story of the iPhone X is likely to happen with the foldable iPhone, with preorders for the device to begin at a later time. Challenges in manufacturing have resulted in a limited number of foldable iPhones in early production, meaning that the device could be released a bit later after the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.


Apple revealed the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 on September 12 2017, with preorders for the iPhone X pushed back 6 weeks after preorders for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8.

iPhone X Story To Likely Repeat with Foldable iPhone

Suppliers for Apple are likely to ship around 7 to 8 million units of foldable iPhones this year, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max combined having 20 to 22 million units. The foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro, and Pro Max are expected to be revealed in September this year, but preorders for the foldable device may not happen until the following month.


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