Buy iPhone XS (Used): 90 Days Money Back Guarantee

iPhone XS Used

iPhone XS in Space Gray

The Space Gray iPhone XS is a beautiful device.

For starters, the Space Gray finish is created using an advanced process that gives the phone a unique look and feel. And because it’s made with high-quality materials, it’s also built to last.

64GB (Unlocked)

256GB (Unlocked)

512GB (Unlocked)

In addition to its good looks, the Space Gray iPhone XS is packed with features that make it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. Its A12 Bionic chip is the fastest and most efficient mobile processor ever made, and its Dual 12MP rear cameras allow you to take stunning photos and videos. Plus, its Face ID feature ensures that your personal data is always safe and secure.

the Space Gray iPhone XS is a premium device.

iPhone XS in Gold

The iPhone XS in Gold is one of the latest and greatest smartphones on the market today. It's packed full of features and is available in a beautiful gold finish.

If you're looking for a new smartphone, the iPhone XS in Gold should definitely be at the top of your list.

64GB (Unlocked)

256GB (Unlocked)

512GB (Unlocked)

The iPhone XS in Gold features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. This is one of the best displays on any smartphone and it really brings your content to life.

Whether you’re watching videos, playing video games, or browsing the web, everything looks absolutely stunning on the iPhone XS in Gold.

iPhone XS in Silver

The iPhone XS in Silver is one of the latest and greatest iPhones from Apple. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, A12 Bionic chip, dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras with Portrait mode and Depth Control, Face ID, and is water-resistant.

64GB (Unlocked)

256GB (Unlocked)

512GB (Unlocked)

the iPhone XS in Silver is a perfect choice. With its large, bright display and powerful processor, it's capable of handling any task you throw at it.

FAQ

My favourite iPhone XS is not available, what to do? Amazon restocks used iPhone XS from time to time. Therefore, if your favourite colour or model is not available, check back later. Can I get a refund if I am not happy with the used iPhone XS? Amazon has a 90 days refund and returns policy on the iPhones we listed in this article. So if you aren't happy and wish to return the device, you can do so with a full money-back guarantee. Are these used iPhone XS devices Apple certified? No, the used iPhone XS devices provided by Amazon are not Apple Certified. However, they have been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Does it come with free shipping? Yes, each of the devices comes with free shipping in the US. In fact, it comes with free express shipping. This means if you order it today, you might receive it by tomorrow. Is it safe to buy an iPhone from Amazon? Yes, its very safe to buy an iPhone from them. Amazon is one of the best and secure shopping website on the internet. If you are worried about “Do Not Sell My Personal Information”, no need to worry at all as they make sure all their customer information is kept private that aren't shared with any 3rd party.

About the iPhone XS

The iPhone XS is better than ever. With a brand new design, upgraded internals, and a whole host of new features, the iPhone XS is the best iPhone yet.

The iPhone XS is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which offers significantly faster performance than previous iPhones. The A12 Bionic chip also enables new features like Face ID, Animoji, and ARKit 2.0.

The iPhone XS also features a redesigned camera system with dual 12-megapixel cameras. And finally, the iPhone XS is available in two sizes – 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch – and three finishes – Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.

the iPhone XS is the best iPhone yet.

You can also use the Apple watch with this device. It also has a great battery capacity. However, if you are looking for an iPhone that has more battery capacity, we recommend you go for the iPhone XS Max.

If you are considering Google Pixel or the iPhone XR cell phone, we suggest you go with the iPhone XS as its most popular amount the top iPhones.

iPhone XS Features

The iPhone XS is an Apple flagship smartphone, announced on September 21, 2018. It features a 5.8-inch OLED display, the A12 Bionic processor, and dual rear-facing cameras with improved low-light performance.

The device also includes Face ID facial recognition technology and is available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

Here are some of the best features of the iPhone XS:

1. Gorgeous OLED Display

2. Fast A12 Bionic Processor

3. Dual Rear-Facing Cameras

4. Improved Low-Light Camera Performance

5. Face ID Facial Recognition Technology

6. Available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB Storage Capacities

7. Stunning Gold Finish Option

8. IP68 Water and Dust Resistant

9. Support for Dual SIM Cards with eSIM Technology

10. Longer Battery Life Than iPhone X

If you're looking for the best of the best, the iPhone XS is a clear choice. It's got a beautiful OLED display, a fast A12 Bionic processor, dual rear-facing cameras, and improved low-light camera performance.

Not to mention, it's also available in a stunning gold finish. Plus, with an IP68 rating, it's water and dust resistant. And if that wasn't enough, it also supports dual SIM cards with eSIM technology and has longer battery life than the iPhone X.

